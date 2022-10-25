GRANGEVILLE — School superintendents at Grangeville and Kamiah were presented with petitions Monday seeking to break away schools at Kooskia and Elk City from the Mountain View School District and annex them to the Kamiah School District.

The petitioners, Lewis County Commission Chairperson Greg Johnson and Idaho County Commission Chairperson Skip Brandt, were not acting in their official capacities as county commissioners but instead operating as private citizens, Brandt said. Johnson is a graduate of Kamiah High School and Brandt graduated from Clearwater Valley High School.

