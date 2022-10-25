GRANGEVILLE — School superintendents at Grangeville and Kamiah were presented with petitions Monday seeking to break away schools at Kooskia and Elk City from the Mountain View School District and annex them to the Kamiah School District.
The petitioners, Lewis County Commission Chairperson Greg Johnson and Idaho County Commission Chairperson Skip Brandt, were not acting in their official capacities as county commissioners but instead operating as private citizens, Brandt said. Johnson is a graduate of Kamiah High School and Brandt graduated from Clearwater Valley High School.
Currently, Elk City and Clearwater Valley belong to Mountain View School District No. 244, headquartered at Grangeville. Kamiah Joint School District No. 304 is a stand-alone district.
Both Brandt and Mountain View Superintendent Steve Higgins acknowledged that there has been talk in the communities for decades about breaking away the two schools and joining them with Kamiah.
“This is something that has been talked about for 35 years,” Brandt said. “It’s 26 miles between Grangeville and Kooskia and includes a 2,000-foot elevation difference going up the Harpster Grade.
“Kamiah, with one superintendent, is 8 miles of flat road away (from Kooskia) so we can work with a school 8 miles away.
“The other component,” Brandt added, “when I graduated 40 years ago from (Clearwater Valley High School), we had over 60 kids in our graduating class. Right now CVHS has 25 seniors. And Kamiah is the same way.”
Brandt said all the students from a Kamiah-Kooskia-Elk City district could be housed on one campus, which would be a significant cost savings to the district. Courses that are now taught in both districts also could be combined, allowing teachers to branch out and offer classes that are not now available, such as a foreign language, he said.
“Kamiah and Kooskia, at the end of the day, would have about 750 kids, just like Grangeville now. So now we become equal with Grangeville instead of a small school providing the basics. It would provide some critical mass.”
Brandt and Johnson have presented the proposal to their communities but acknowledge that there is some strong resistance, especially when it comes to sports.
“There are some (Kamiah) Kubs who will never be (CVHS) Rams and Rams who will never be Kubs,” Brandt said.
Higgins said the petitions will be presented to the Mountain View school board at its next regular meeting, which is Nov. 17. The boards of both districts will review the proposal and if it’s accepted, the proposal would advance to the Idaho Board of Education and the state superintendent.
The state board would then put into motion the process for the districts to realign. Eventually, the proposal would be presented to the electorate and a 50% majority of both districts would have to approve it before it could become reality.
Higgins said his primary concern at this point has to do with budgeting. The school boards begin to make budgeting plans shortly after the first of the year and must have any proposed levies in place before the May primary. The budgets then must be submitted to the state board by the end of June.
“The thing that I’m thinking about is budgeting for the next year — the `what ifs,’ ” Higgins said. “What if Mountain View loses one of its schools due to them breaking away? How do we deal with it? We have to be prepared and if the petition isn’t granted, we have to budget for a school year that is still Mountain View with Clearwater Valley and Grangeville. I represent both (schools). So how do we move forward to make sure we’re ready to go while we’re at the mercy of an election?”
Brandt said he and Johnson presented the petitions to the school districts to begin the process but plan to step back from this point and let the voters decide the outcome.
“We agreed to be the two petitioners because this is a complicated process,” Brandt said. “We’re trying to be fiscally conservative … and trying to move education in a positive direction in the valley.
“But we (Brandt and Johnson) have done our duty now and neither Greg nor I are going to lead a campaign. If the people want to support it, they need to come out and make it happen. It takes the issue off the table in one way or the other. If the people turn it down, then there’s no need to discuss it anymore.”