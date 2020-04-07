GRANGEVILLE — The announcement last week that Idaho County is poised to receive nearly $6 million from the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act is good news for the Mountain View School District based in Grangeville.
And the Clearwater County commissioners hope to use their portion of the $1.1 million their county expects to receive from the SRS act to replace desperately needed trucks and other heavy equipment for road and bridge management.
Mountain View School Superintendent Woody Woodford said Monday receipt of the federal money will not change plans to ask school district patrons for a $3.9 million override levy during the May 19 election. Although the money has been promised, the district has not received a check and — judging from past years’ allotments — likely won’t see it any time soon.
“Our world has been turned upside down,” Woodford said. “We still plan on running the levy on May 19. These SRS funds are so unpredictable. ... We received notification in December that the feds (planned to approve the act) but to this minute we have not received any payment for those funds for last year or this.”
Woodford pointed out that it takes time for the money to pass from the federal government to the state and to the county, where it is eventually apportioned between the various school and road districts. In the meantime, he said, school boards have to set their budgets, often without knowing exactly how much they can count on from the federal government.
“In our case,” Woodford said, “we rely on those (SRS funds) very heavily for maintenance of our facilities. Because our facilities are 50-year-old buildings and we are trying not to use those in salaries and benefits because they’re so danged unpredictable.”
Woodford expressed frustration that the federal government issues news releases about the money long before the recipients ever see it, which can lead to misunderstandings about the decisions school boards and other officials have to make regarding their budgets.
“It’s a very arduous process to get it here but (the federal government) is very quick to get the press release out there,” Woodford said.
No one at the Orofino-based Joint School District 171 could be reached for comment.
Clearwater County Commission Chairman Rick Winkel said the county is in dire need of upgrading much of its road work equipment and the SRS payment will help with that.
“We have basically worn out equipment to the point where, a couple of years ago a grader blew up and it cost more to fix it and it continued to break down,” Winkel said. “So we just elected to purchase a new one on time. The money will allow us to pay for a grader and we are in desperate need of trucks.”
A new truck, he said, would run around $120,000, which is out of the county’s budget range. Winkel said he believes the county can purchase a used military truck with low mileage for about $10,000.
He also hopes the county can buy some new winter snow plows that would be used strictly in the wintertime to allow other equipment to be set aside for summer work.
“That will keep the fleet running longer and (with less) maintenance,” he said. “The trucks are in bad enough shape we’re going to have to start red-tagging them (meaning they are unusable). It has to do with (magnesium) chloride and salt on the roads and everything. It’s just part and parcel with the program we have to run. And you don’t get away with not doing it.”
