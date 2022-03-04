Several school districts in Idaho have supplemental levies on the ballot for the election Tuesday, including Mountain View School District in Grangeville.
Mountain View School District is asking for a $1.7 million levy at a rate of $147 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for one year. The district has had issues with passing the supplemental levy in the past. The district withdrew its $2.2 million levy request in August 2021 after a failed $3.2 million earlier that year. Superintendent for the district Todd Fiske said voter turnout for the election that was held was around 30% to 35%.
“There’s a large faction of people that feel like a school supplemental levy should not ride on the back of property owners and a different funding model should be put into place by state legislators,” Todd Fiske said.
He calls it “levy fatigue” when superintendents have to ask voters year after year to fund schools. Those levies expire after the designated one-year levy, so the request has to be put before voters again. The levy makes up 40% of the district’s budget.
If the levy fails, then cuts will have to be made by the school board with assistance by Fiske. “I don’t want to call them recommendations because I don’t recommend them,” he said. “It’s all fairly grim, fairly deep cuts.”
Fiske also understands that some residents are retirees on a fixed income. Others are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as inflation and increased home prices. “At the end of the day, it’s a bit of a tight rope walk, you’re trying to understand other people’s views and it’s also a tough land out there,” he said.
However, Fiske, in his second year as superintendent, has increased efforts to educate voters on the levy and what it funds with so-called “coffee with the superintendent” meetings, and budget meetings. At those meetings, he tries to break down the complicated budget into an easy-to-understand overview.
Supplemental levies pay for the expenses of maintaining and operating the schools in the district. Other districts that are holding levies include:
Culdesac School District: $250,000 supplemental levy at a rate of $364.40 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for two years. If the levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to decrease by $46.74.
Highland School District: $499,000 supplemental levy at a rate of $285.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for one year. Highland is also seeking a $50,000 plant levy to maintain hardware and infrastructure. That levy is at a rate of $28.61 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for five years.
Orofino School District: $2.7 million supplemental levy at a rate of $193 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for two years. If the levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is expected to decrease by $21.
Potlatch School District: $1.65 million supplemental levy at a rate of $524 per $100,00 of taxable assessed value for one year.
Troy School District: $885,000 supplemental levy at a rate of $502 per $100,000 per taxable assessed value for two years.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.