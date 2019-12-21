OROFINO — No injuries were reported Friday morning when a school bus slid off the road at milepost 1 on Three Bear Road in Clearwater County.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Kendrick School District bus, driven by Thomas C. Hunt, of Kendrick, was headed uphill when the bus lost traction and slid down a hill and off the road.
The accident happened about 7:58 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported and the bus was pulled out by Snyder Logging. The bus had no damage and was driven from the scene, the sheriff’s office reported.