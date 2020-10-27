School board reaffirms superintendent’s ability to make COVID-19 decisions

The Lewiston School Board unanimously passed a resolution on Monday that reaffirms Superintendent Bob Donaldson’s ability to make quick decisions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic without first holding a board meeting.
School board member Brad Cuddy said it was warranted because coronavirus-related decisions sometimes need to be made in a faster time frame.
“I think this is very much appropriate,” Cuddy said. “We are heading into some times that are less certain, and I think to give Bob and the administration the ability to respond and take action as necessary is important.”
The move came after Donaldson implemented a temporary mask requirement at the district’s middle schools earlier this month because of concerns that there was possible spread of COVID-19 within those buildings. The decision, which was made on a Sunday, was supported by the board during a meeting last week.
Donaldson was already able to make decisions without conferring with the school board if it related to the health and safety of staff and students, but the resolution reiterates his ability to do so.
“I don’t want it to be public opinion that I’m asking for more authority, because that’s not the case,” Donaldson said. “This just clarifies my responsibilities under that section of policy.”
As the board discussed the pandemic, board President Brad Rice asked administrators to better define what district protocols would be if a mask mandate is later needed. After talking with patrons of the district, Rice said most of the people he spoke with said they would understand if the district decided to use a mask requirement to keep schools open in the green phase, which offers in-person education to all students.
“They just want (the requirements) ironed out so they know how to prepare their kids for the school day and what the expectations are,” Rice said. “And then of course, if there’s those families that really don’t want to wear masks, we need to decide as a district how we are treating those kids. I sure hope we are not at this juncture turning them away entirely.”
The district, according to Rice, would need to find a way to provide education to all students, even those who decide not to wear a mask, if a mandate was put in place.
Donaldson said staff members are working to put together a question-and-answer sheet that would answer some of those questions.
Work is taking place to prepare the district for a possible move into the yellow phase, or a model that provides hybrid education to students, if that’s needed.
“The long and short is we are working out all those logistics so that in the event we’d go to yellow, we’d be prepared,” Donaldson said.
School board members also asked administrators to break down the overall amount of total and active cases by school in the communication that is sent out to parents and staff members. The emails currently show the total and active cases districtwide only.
Kimberly Eimers, the director of student services, said attendance numbers for the district have not been impacted by the positive cases that have been reported. Elementary schools are reporting 95 percent of their students in attendance, while the secondary level is at 90 percent.
“The attendance trends are very typical for this time of year,” Eimers said.
In other news:
The board approved a 60-day extension to close its sale of over half of its old high school campus to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley.
The board approved the $1.3 million sale of the land located east of 12th Street and west of 13th Street in August. At that time, the club had 60 days to clear contingencies before the sale was finalized.
With the extension, the club now has until Jan. 23.
“I’m not concerned at all about closing (the sale) for the Boys and Girls Club, but this would give us more wiggle room,” Donaldson said.
The buildings, which include Booth Hall, the machine shop, the auto shop, the industrial arts building and the science and math building, are currently undergoing inspection.
The sale would also include the tennis courts and green spaces.
The board discussed the sale of another portion of land across the street from the main entrance of the old high school on Normal Hill, but decided to not move forward with the appraisal process after a prospective buyer withdrew their offer.
The land, which housed some of the high school’s portable buildings, will likely be used for a playground for a preschool program located on the campus.
