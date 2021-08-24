The Lewiston School Board approved a revised school resource officer agreement and set its annual levy rates at a work session Monday evening.
Prior to the meeting, Superintendent Lance Hansen and Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd discussed updating the terms of the school district’s resource officer agreement with the city of Lewiston for the upcoming school year.
The approved agreement will continue to provide three uniformed police officers stationed at Lewiston High School, Jenifer Middle School and Sacajawea Middle School, in addition to assigned coverage for the seven elementary schools. The revised arrangement will remain in effect until one or both entities request it be modified or suspended.
The school board also approved recommended levy rates for the 2021 fiscal year, which will now go to the Nez Perce County auditor for certification in September.
The permanent supplemental levy was set at 0.000884 of market value, the five-year supplemental levy at 0.0042 of market value and the 2017 construction bond levy at 0.001202306 of market value.
The school district’s 2022 fiscal year represents the third year of its five-year supplemental levy, according to Leann Hubbard, business services director. Voters passed the levy in March 2018.
The school board also approved hiring recommendations for three new teachers.
