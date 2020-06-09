The Lewiston School District will not have to cut programs or reduce its workforce next year after the school board approved a budget of more than $43.5 million at its Monday meeting.
As other school districts in the area look at budget reductions, resulting in part from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lewiston was able to approve a balanced budget for the 2020-21 school year by using $38,000 from its fund balance, which is essentially the district’s savings account.
Following a 1 percent holdback for the current budget, Gov. Brad Little directed all state agencies to cut next year’s budgets by 5 percent. Because of that, employees in the school district will not receive a pay raise next year. The district’s employees typically see a 3.1 percent annual pay increase.
The school board also unanimously amended the 2019-20 budget to reflect this year’s holdback. The budget for the current year, which ends June 30, was originally approved at more than $43.9 million, but was amended Monday night to a little more than $43.6 million.
It’ll be a “tight budget,” but Superintendent Bob Donaldson said he’s happy that programs or staffing levels were not reduced.
“I was pleased we came this close,” Donaldson said at a budget update last week. “This is pretty good when you consider all the moving parts.”
The school board also ratified an agreement with the Lewiston Education Association on teacher’s contracts for the 2020-21 school year. The association also met Monday, but there were no updates about whether it also ratified the agreement.
In other news:
The school board increased lunch fees for the 2020-21 school year by 10 cents to abide by federal regulations.
The board adopted a new curriculum for sixth through eighth grade math and also approved a new curriculum for sixth grade science. Illustrative Math curriculum and Amplify science curriculum will be used next year after successful pilot programs of both.
The board discussed next steps for the sale of a 6-acre portion of Lewiston High School’s Normal Hill campus. The land, located east of 12th Street and west of 13th Street, includes Booth Hall, four other buildings and the tennis courts.
Bids from potential buyers are due by 2 p.m. today. If no acceptable bids are received, the school district will be able to either break up the property into smaller parcels that could be sold, go with an offer that reflects “the highest price the market will bear” or enter discussions with another governmental entity for the property. The board did not vote on its next steps, but directed Donaldson to look into a consulting agreement to help with the sale of the property.
The district plans to utilize the first floor of the main high school building for office space. Discussions with the Civic Theater are also continuing for the use of the school’s auditorium. The main building of the high school, which includes the auditorium, is not for sale.
Construction of the new high school in the Lewiston Orchards and the district’s A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center remains on schedule and on budget, according to the school district’s project manager Bryce Parker, with Beniton Construction. The last phase of paving will take place this week and landscaped areas are being developed.
The tennis courts will be surfaced next week as long as the weather cooperates. Drywall is complete in the career technical education center and is nearing completion in the auditorium located in the high school. Cabinetry is also nearly complete in the main building.
“We are on the home stretch,” said architect Amber Van Ocker.
Lewiston resident Emily Wicks addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting about changing Sacajawea Junior High School’s mascot, known as the “Braves.” Wicks previously addressed the board in January on the same topic. She submitted a document with 33 community members who supported the change.
“We’re living in a time where our country is literally burning to the ground because of racism, division and the ignoring and silencing of the voices of people of color,” Wicks said. “It should not take a white woman coming to the school board for them to listen.”
In 2014, the school district heard a request from a parent to change the mascot. At that time, the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee issued a statement asking the school district to retire the mascot. Wicks asked the school board to abide by the tribe’s wishes and said “retaining the name is a snub to the Nez Perce Tribe.”
After the meeting, Donaldson said he appreciated Wicks’ comments. Donaldson said he had not had discussions with the school board about a possible change to the mascot. He reiterated that Sacajawea Junior High School does not use visual depictions of Native Americans, to conform with a decision made in 2014.
