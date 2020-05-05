School back in session at Logos

Geoff Crimmins/Moscow-Pullman Daily NewsSchool officials greet students as they arrive for the first day of classes after Logos School reopened Monday in Moscow. Students at the private school had been taking classes from home since March 30 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Moscow public schools plan to continue online classes through the end of the semester.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

