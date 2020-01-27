Sydney Sewell was on the verge of taking out student loans to finish her schooling at Washington State University when she was awarded a first-of-its-kind scholarship geared specifically toward Clarkston High School graduates.
The 20-year-old college junior was the first recipient of the Delbert J. Hayes Scholarship in Accounting at WSU’s Carson College of Business. The full scholarship covers tuition, fees, housing, books and dining services.
“If I’m being honest, it doesn’t quite feel real yet,” Sewell said. “I never expected anything like this to happen, so I’m still kind of in awe. The fact that a massive (financial) weight has been lifted off my shoulders is just indescribable.”
The recently established scholarship was launched by Hayes’ family, who donated $3 million.
Hayes, a former Nike executive who grew up in Clarkston, died in 2018.
“Both of my parents grew up in Clarkston, and our family has always had a strong affinity for the community,” Kathy Herrmann, Hayes’ daughter, said. “My mom, siblings and I believe this scholarship provides a way to give back to the Clarkston community and to make a meaningful difference for the recipients to receive an education that will set them on the path to many career opportunities.”
Hayes grew up on a farm and orchard in the Clarkston Heights, where he loved operating and repairing machinery. Hermann said her father also loved numbers, adding that “by the age of 11 (he) was preparing the family’s tax returns, an early sign of his chosen profession.”
Hayes graduated from Clarkston High School in 1953 and earned a degree in accounting from WSU in 1957.
Herrmann said her father was described as strong-willed, passionate, loyal, generous and private.
Those traits are likely why he climbed the ranks at one of the world’s best-known shoe companies.
Hayes worked for Blue Ribbon Sports, the company that eventually became Nike. He served as Nike’s executive vice president from 1980 until his retirement in 1995. He continued to serve on Nike’s board of directors until 2005.
“The idea behind the scholarship was that it could be a tool to significantly help students from the Clarkston community, which was Del’s home town and a place that was special to him,” said Sandra, Hayes’ widow.
Sewell, who is on track to graduate in May of 2021, said she plans to take her CPA exam as soon as she’s done with classes at WSU. She then plans to work in public accounting, likely for a business, before she decides her next steps.
“I’m going to see where the wind takes me after that,” she said. “I’m trying not to plan too far ahead.”
Sewell is grateful to the Hayes family for their tremendous gift, and also spoke highly of Clarkston High School, where she graduated in 2017. She hopes this scholarship encourages Clarkston students to pursue accounting, which she said is a high-demand field.
Chip Hunter, dean of the Carson College of Business, said the scholarship will support four accounting majors.
“Our ability to award an annual scholarship that will fund a student’s entire undergraduate education is transformational for us as a college and for students who may not otherwise be able to pursue a degree,” Hunter said in a news release.
The scholarship opportunity is specific to Clarkston High School graduates in pursuit of an accounting degree at WSU. Students must be enrolled full time and have at least a 3.0 GPA. The scholarship automatically renews for up to three years, as long as the requirements are met.
Scholarship applicants for this spring should apply by Feb. 16 online at https://bit.ly/2v6aY03.
