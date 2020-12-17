Schoesler says he didn’t attend ‘superspreader’ wedding

Despite widespread reports about a recent “superspreader” wedding in Ritzville, Mark Schoesler, a state senator from Ritzville, said he didn’t attend the event, and it didn’t take place in Ritzville.
“It actually took place more than 20 miles west of town. It just happened to have a Ritzville zip code, and the participants were largely from Othello and Moses Lake,” said Schoesler, who discussed a variety of issues with the Lewiston Tribune editorial board Wednesday, ahead of the 2021 legislative session.
The wedding reportedly took place Nov. 7, with about 300 people in attendance. A number of participants subsequently contracted COVID-19.
Schoesler, a Republican, said people in town didn’t even know about the wedding until local officials started getting calls.
“The poor woman who’s our county health nurse just got (bombarded) with inquiries and comments,” he said. “The mayor was getting calls about something he never even knew about.”
Although Schoesler had a sense of humor about the mix-up, the consequences of the wedding itself were no laughing matter.
A Dec. 10 news release from the Grant County Health District (located west of Ritzville and Adams County) said nearly 50 county residents who tested positive for COVID-19 acknowledged attending the wedding.
Three people who work at long-term care facilities also said they were at the wedding, according to the news release. Those employees subsequently returned to work while contagious with the virus, before they began to show symptoms.
“These cases resulted in one (long-term care) outbreak that includes 12 staff, 65 residents and 15 deaths,” the health agency said.
A separate outbreak at a second facility infected 21 staff, 27 residents and resulted in eight deaths. “During our investigations, we heard some staff may have attended the wedding, which may have resulted in the outbreak,” the news release said. However, the staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 didn’t indicate they were at the event, so the link isn’t conclusive.
Schoesler’s comments regarding legislative priorities will be included in a separate Tribune story prior to the start of the 2021 session on Jan. 11.
