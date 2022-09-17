Schoesler: Free bus fares are discriminatory to rural residents

<text>Schoesler</text>

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

OLYMPIA — Sen. Mark Schoesler is calling a new program that subsidizes mass transit in urban areas as unfair to rural residents.

Tags

Recommended for you