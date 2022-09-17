Schoesler: Free bus fares are discriminatory to rural residents

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
OLYMPIA — Sen. Mark Schoesler is calling a new program that subsidizes mass transit in urban areas as unfair to rural residents.
Schoesler, R-Ritzville, further calls the program that went into effect in eight areas of Puget Sound last week discriminatory.
Schoesler represents the 9th Legislative District, which includes Lincoln, Whitman, Southern Spokane and parts of Adams and Franklin counties, among other areas.
The program allows individuals younger than 18 free public transportation in many areas; it was approved by the Legislature during its last session on the strength of the votes of Puget Sound Democrats.
“Unfortunately, this is another example of how the Democratic majority preaches about ‘equity’ without truly practicing it,” Schoesler said last week. “They had to know offering free transit and ferry rides would benefit primarily kids in populous areas, rather than kids in rural counties, even though rural families help pick up the tab.”
Eight Puget Sound-area public-transit agencies began offering free youth fares last week. Other agencies statewide that implement a zero-fare program for riders 18 and younger by Oct. 1 will also receive subsidies in the form of grants under the so-called “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package.
Schoesler said most Washington motorists won’t benefit from maintenance projects that are underway on parts of Interstates 5, 90 and 405, and several state highways in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, even though they are helping to pay for the projects under the “cap-and-tax” legislation approved by Democratic majorities in the Legislature.
“I know the Puget Sound counties have important highway maintenance needs, but so do other parts of our state,” Schoesler said. “I’d like to see the Department of Transportation be as committed to completing highway projects in Eastern Washington as it is for the Puget Sound region. We pay taxes and fees, too.
“Gov. Inslee has been playing up the free transit rides to kids and the Puget Sound-area highway projects.
“Instead of focusing on programs and projects that mainly help out his supporters, the governor should focus more on the transportation needs of the entire state.”
— The Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Snowhaven may benefit from $600K-plus in ARPA funding windfall
GRANGEVILLE — A $600,000-plus windfall in federal funds has spurred the Grangeville City Council to direct these toward the municipally owned and operated Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill. Whether funds will go toward a renovation, or perhaps a completely new facility, is yet undetermined as the city pursues a steering committee to evaluate facility needs for subsequent determination.
“This money is like a gift. We’re never going to see it again,” said councilor Beryl Grant during discussion at the Sept. 6 council meeting. As funding options as well as city monies are limited for facility improvements, “This is an opportunity to figure out what the best use is for it out there,” she said.
“This is a good use of the money,” said councilor Scott Winkler later in the discussion, reflecting council consensus, who advocated a steering committee to determine facility needs and that state agencies that provided initial grant funding for the current building are on board with any or all changes.
City administrator Tonya Kennedy reported to the council on city receipt of two ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) payments totaling $696,266.03. Mayor Wes Lester reminded the council that a year ago it pledged to CEDA (Clearwater Economic Development Administration) 10% of these funds to go toward regional broadband upgrades. Kennedy said this leaves $626,640.03 that, as per federal guidelines, can be directed to city services.
What’s the situation of the current facility? Both Lester and hill assistant manager Scott Wasem laid out a laundry list of needs including expansion of the lodge, rental shop and ski patrol facility, housing for the groomer, the need for a maintenance shop and improvements to the T-bar. But there are problems also, notably the lodge’s limited space that is prohibitive for bathroom expansion and location of plumbing within the brick walls.
— David Rauzi, Editor, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday