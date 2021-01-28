The Nez Perce County Fair will have a new manager starting in March after the fair board voted unanimously this week to hire Vanessa Schneider to replace retiring Manager Mike Orton.
Schneider is currently the livestock program manager for the Alameda County Fair in California, according to her resume. She also contracts with various other California fairs as a livestock and data entry specialist and the exhibit department supervisor and livestock auction supervisor at the Napa Town and Country Fair.
Her extensive career in county fairs started in 1995 as the small animal department coordinator at the Alameda County Fair. Schneider was chosen over one other finalist, Michaela Liebl, the operations manager for Saffire Ticketing and Websites of Portland, Ore.