Firefighters from Asotin County Fire District No. 1 inspect a rollover wreck along Scenic Way on Monday evening in Clarkston. The singe-vehicle wreck involved a pickup truck headed south on Scenic Way when it swerved and crossed lanes, where it collided with a cement barrier and flipped onto its side. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.
