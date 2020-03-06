Scenic break

Chuck Jackson, of Moscow, takes a break on his bike trip from Moscow to Lewiston and takes in the view at the top of the Old Spiral Highway on Thursday. “I’m out looking for myself — if I show up before I get back, can you please hold me here until I get back?” Jackson said.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region