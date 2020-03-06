Scenic break

Chuck Jackson, of Moscow, takes a break on his bike trip from Moscow to Lewiston and takes in the view at the top of the Old Spiral Highway on Thursday. “I’m out looking for myself — if I show up before I get back, can you please hold me here until I get back?” Jackson said.

 Rebecca Noble/Tribune

