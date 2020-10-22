Scene set for district meet

Flags abound at Community Park in the Lewiston Orchards as a woman runs along the jogging path Wednesday afternoon. The flags are set up for the Idaho Class 1A District II cross country meet that will take place at the park at 2 p.m. today.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

