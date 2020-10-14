‘Scary stairs’ could become more welcoming

They’re known around town as the “scary stairs,” but the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency wants them and other pathways between Normal Hill and downtown rehabbed as part of a new revenue allocation area.
The agency recently got the blessing of the Lewiston City Council to move forward on the formation of the area, which would begin accumulating property taxes to fund a number of proposed projects if it is formed next year.
New water lines to promote redevelopment have been the top priority of early discussions about what could be accomplished in the new area. But the stairs, and others like them, are in second place because of their potential to drive foot traffic from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Lewis-Clark State College to the historic downtown commercial zone.
“If we can provide a safe and convenient connection, then I think that the hospital and the college employees and patrons will go downtown to run errands or have lunch,” Lewiston Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch told the agency board during its Tuesday meeting. “Once they get in their car, they can go anywhere, and we’re trying to adjust that.”
The scary stairs descend from the southeast corner of Pioneer Park to the south end of New Sixth Street. Other staircases run from the 600 block of Fourth Avenue down to the base of the Ninth Street hill, and down the east side of the Fifth Street grade. Von Tersch said the concept of improving the staircases was a prominent feature of the downtown master plan adopted by the city council last year, and the city has already hired JUB Engineers to do a feasibility study and cost estimates for the scary stairs project.
URA board member and Lewiston Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh asked if lighting would be part of that project as he pondered just how scary the stairs are.
“It’s been a lot of years since I’ve been up and down it, but it can be downright intimidating,” Marsh said, noting the run-down condition of the concrete steps. “I think it would be a real good opportunity for us to clean up an area that’s really part of our downtown. It’s just kind of hidden, and it could be a gem for us. It’s just kind of gnarly, to put it bluntly.”
Von Tersch said the next step toward forming a new area is to prepare a resolution declaring the entire zone as “deteriorated or deteriorating” for city council consideration. That could take some time, because the city attorney’s office wants a detailed legal description of the area boundaries, she said. But if the council passes the resolution, she can then prepare a full plan for councilors to consider next year.
If created, the area would begin collecting a share of property taxes assessed from January 2021, and run for 20 years. Urban renewal agencies are funded through a mechanism in state law called tax increment financing, which draws boundaries around a “revenue allocation area” that needs redevelopment because of factors like deterioration or blight, then adds up all the property values in that area to set a base value. From then on, the agency collects the property taxes on all the new value created in the area above that base value. It can then wait for money to accumulate to fund infrastructure projects, or borrow against the promise of future revenue.
Marsh said part of the attraction of the stair projects is that they might be inexpensive enough to be done with some of the early cash flow from a new district. In contrast, the water lines would cost millions of dollars and require some form of debt financing.
Von Tersch estimated the area would pull in about $43,000 in its first full year of operation, and $125,000 in its second year. The amount could potentially double each year after that for some time, she said, with a total accumulation between $8 million and $10 million over the area’s lifespan.
Other projects the area could facilitate include wastewater lines, additional parking and wayfinding signs to help people unfamiliar with the area find things like businesses and the levee pathways.
The new area would replace one that was disbanded earlier this year after Nez Perce County officials said they didn’t want to renegotiate the conditions of a 2016 lawsuit that stipulated the base in the former area be reset if the agency and city started any new projects.
