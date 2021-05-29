Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
McCALL — The Evergreen Forest Products sawmill near New Meadows has received a $250,000 grant from the Forest Service that will allow it to process logs as small as 4 inches in diameter.
The grant is part of $45 million awarded from the Forest Service’s Wood Innovation and Community Forest Grant program aimed at strengthening and sustaining timber and lumber industries nationwide.
A new specialized stacker to be purchased with the help of the grant is designed to handle the smaller logs. Ordinary lumber stackers struggle to grip the thinner lumber to stack it neatly.
“In the Payette National Forest area, we’re competing against large sawmills,” President Rodney Krogh said. “This will give us an edge and a niche to go after the smaller diameter logs all the way down to 4 inches.”
Most of the logs processed by Evergreen average 16 inches in diameter, but the mill is currently capable of cutting logs ranging from about 5 inches to 60 inches in diameter.
Competing sawmills in Grangeville and Emmett can process 4-inch-diameter logs, but freight costs often make it unprofitable for those mills, Krogh said.
“It’s tougher the narrower and smaller diameter you go,” Krogh said. “You have to have a stacker that’s very gentle to be able to do that.”
The smaller diameter logs are used to produce thinner cuts of lumber, like 1-by-3 and 2-by-3 boards that are commonly used for sheds, barns and mobile homes, he said.
The new specialized stacker also makes small logs from Forest Service timber sales marketable, increasing profits and reducing clean-up work, said Brian Harris, public affairs officer for the Payette National Forest.
“Without that capacity (at the mill), a lot of it just gets piled up into burn piles,” Harris said. “There’s definitely a mutual benefit.”
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Structure fire near Kamiah ruled arson, under investigation
KAMIAH — A structure fire last month outside Kamiah has been ruled arson-caused, and law enforcement is seeking information on a suspect believed involved in not only this incident, but several acts of vandalism committed at this same property stretching back to last fall.
Last week, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a subject caught on a night surveillance camera at 1215 Ridgewood Drive. According to Detective Keith Olsen, these were taken during the course of several different nights in late April. The person appears to be wearing a full head mask, and, in one photo, the clothing appears to be a camouflage pattern, and in another the clothing is plain.
“No suspect yet,” Olsen said, and while the person in the photo appears to be the same individual, it is as yet undetermined whether the incidents were committed by one or more persons.
Investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office has implemented extra patrols for the area.
On April 26, Kamiah Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire at the Ridgewood Drive property, finding an attached shop to the west corner of a barn was fully involved. The barn suffered west-facing wall damage, and the shop was destroyed, along with interior content belonging to a furniture refurnishing business, which was renting the space from property owners Jerilyn Dyer and Lanae Brandolino.
This incident follows two prior reported vandalism incidents at the property.
Five days before, on April 21, Brandolino reported vandalism at the property: Super Glue was used on padlocks, on a breaker box door and on two breaker switches; a water spigot was left on and another was screwed off the supply line; wires were cut on a travel trailer; tires were flattened; and emergency breakaway wires were cut on a horse trailer. Property owners contacted the sheriff’s office on Sept. 3, 2020, reporting camp trailer tires were flattened, and cuts in propane tank lines. At this time, the owners said they believed someone had put water in a vehicle gas tank a few months prior.
“These people have no idea why someone is mad at them,” Olsen said. “They don’t know if it’s a land dispute, if someone is mad that they are just living there, or for some other reason.”
The public is asked to contact sheriff’s office with information related to these cases, as well as help in identifying suspect photos, which are posted on its Facebook page. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office can be called at (208) 983-1100 and Olsen can be reached at kolsen@idahocounty.org.
— David Rauzi, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Reward offered in Kooskia Park vandalism case
KOOSKIA — The City of Kooskia is offering a $300 reward for information that leads to the apprehension of vandals doing damage in the Kooskia City Park and restrooms. The city hopes to reopen the facility this week.
The latest incident was reported earlier this month; however, according to public works supervisor, Carlos Martinez, the vandalism has been ongoing since the restrooms were opened this year.
“This was probably the fourth time and the worst damage done,” he said.
In this last incident, the city reported that, along with vandalism, inappropriate drawings, and human feces was smeared on the walls. Martinez estimated around $1,000 in damages. The restrooms will need to be cleaned and painted, and dividers in the men’s portion had to be epoxied back into the wall.
While the park is seeing a lot of use this year, the facility is also experiencing problems with litter and water balloons around the grounds and splash pad. The city asks users to pick up any and all garbage before leaving.
Those with information on park vandalism, contact either city hall at (208) 926-4684 or the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 926-4221.
— The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday