Savoring the season

Robyn Haynes, of Uniontown, collects fall leaves off the ground Tuesday with her husband, Greg Haynes (not pictured), at Lawson Gardens in Pullman. Haynes plans to make a wreath out of the fall leaves they collected. “This is what you do when you’re retired,” she said, also adding it feels better to make the wreath yourself rather than buy one. The Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could see some rain today; the extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

Robyn Haynes, of Uniontown, collects fall leaves off the ground with her husband, Greg Haynes (not pictured), at Lawson Gardens in Pullman on Tuesday. Haynes plans to make a wreath out of the fall leaves they collected. “This is what you do when you’re retired,” she said, also adding it feels better to make the wreath yourself rather than buying one. The Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could see some rain today; the extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

Tags