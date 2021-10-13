Savoring the season

Robyn Haynes, of Uniontown, collects fall leaves off the ground with her husband, Greg Haynes (not pictured), at Lawson Gardens in Pullman on Tuesday. Haynes plans to make a wreath out of the fall leaves they collected. “This is what you do when you’re retired,” she said, also adding it feels better to make the wreath yourself rather than buying one. The Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could see some rain today; the extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region