Savings help Port of Lewiston make ends meet in coming fiscal year

The Port of Lewiston will use an estimated $1 million in savings to cover expenses in its coming fiscal year.
The $1 million is the biggest source of revenue for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and would leave $4.5 million in the port’s savings if the entire amount is needed, according to the budget, which Lewiston port commissioners approved this week.
In fiscal year 2018, the port had $4.7 million in savings, said Port Manager David Doeringsfeld.
The remainder of the income for the $3.56 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is coming from a variety of places.
Among them are $640,000 in revenue from its dark fiber optic network, which reaches major employers such as Vista Outdoor and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. Telecommunications providers use capacity on it at set rates and sell their services to customers.
The port also forecasts getting $576,618 from property rentals; $405,000 in property taxes from Nez Perce County residents; $349,000 from Inland 465, a large warehouse; and $270,000 from marine dock operations.
Wood chips and sawdust for Lewiston tissue and paperboard maker Clearwater Paper and wind farm components are among the goods handled at the Port of Lewiston.
On the spending side, the port is focused on activities that support job growth. A total of $2.12 million is going for infrastructure, including $835,150 for the expansion of the fiber optic network.
Another $450,000 is set aside to extend street, water and sewer lines at the Harry Wall development near the base of the Lewiston Hill.
“We have a possible tenant that is looking at one of our properties up there,” Doeringsfeld told commissioners earlier this week.
The port also plans to spend $100,000 for preliminary environmental and engineering work to construct two berths for overnight passenger cruise boats on the north side of the Clearwater River just west of the Lewiston railroad bridge.
The project is estimated to cost $11.5 million and would take three years to complete once money was available.
Presently, cruise boats navigating a route from around the area of Portland, Ore., to the Idaho-Washington border almost always use Port of Clarkston facilities.
But both ports are hoping to expand facilities for them because of the potential growth in the industry that brought 19,000 passengers to the area in 2019, generating $4 million.
American Cruise Lines, one of two major companies that call on the Lewiston Clarkston Valley, expects to double passenger volumes with the addition of two vessels in the next several years.
“We’re turning over rocks right (now), trying to find grants and such that will assist in that (dock),” he said.
Besides infrastructure, the next largest expense is for employee compensation set at $560,000, counting benefits.
The biggest share of salaries are paying for Doeringsfeld, who is retiring, and Scott Corbitt, his successor.
Corbitt will earn $125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year and Doeringsfeld will receive $80,000 during a transitional period that ends in early 2023.
