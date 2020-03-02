Saving the planet in water bottle shoes

Just in case you were worried about all those plastic water bottles you have dumped in the trash over these many years, adding to the universewide glut of garbage — take heart.
Somebody has figured out how to transform those plastic water bottles into shoes. Comfortable shoes, at that. I saw the ad in the New York Times.
These shoes, which look like ordinary sneakers, cost $95 a pair, which makes you wonder what sort of plastic that is. But what’s a mere hundred spot when we’re talking about cleaning up the planet?
Shoes made from recycled water bottles is what happens when we send kids to college and they have the imagination to come up with inventive new ways to solve the world’s garbage problems. Water bottle shoes may not have been the first thing you or I thought of when people started talking about ways to reduce the planet’s waste. But it’s not a bad idea. And especially when the concept comes from younger folks whose stake in the planet’s future is a lot greater than yours or mine. They are the ones inheriting the Earth. If they want to turn discarded water bottles into fine footwear, they’ve got my support.
Constructing clothing out of unusual materials isn’t a new thing. I remember a few years back when duct tape apparel was all the rage. I even remember girls making prom dresses out of duct tape. Clever, but the notion didn’t last. People who wore duct tape clothes soon found out that other people kept calling them with their plumbing problems.
And even further back there was a trend to make clothing out of recycled newspapers. A person could be chic and well-versed on current events at the same time.
Once again, that didn’t last. People who wore newspaper clothing discovered they were at a distinct disadvantage whenever it rained.
But folks who try to find better uses for castoff materials than hauling them to the dump have their hearts in the right place. Water bottle shoes may never make it to the big time, but for every plastic water bottle that is diverted from the waste stream, some sea creature will be thankful.
