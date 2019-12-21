While Holden Moreland (right), 7, and his sister, Rowan (center), 5, keep their cool in front of Santa Claus, their 1-year-old brother, Hugh, can’t keep it together during a photo shoot at Santa’s Workshop put on by Ridinger’s Photography on Friday afternoon at the Lewiston Center Mall. The Morelands are from Merriman, Neb., and are in town visiting relatives of their mother, Chelsie Moreland, who grew up in the area.
Cassidy Flowers, 14 months, the daughter of Jody Flowers, of St. Maries, Idaho, gives Santa Claus an uncertain look after sitting on his lap for a photo at the Ridinger’s Santa’s Workshop on Friday afternoon at the Lewiston Center Mall.