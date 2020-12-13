Someone slipped Steve Rogers a $100 bill Saturday as he stood near shopping carts brimming with superhero action figures, board games and Barbie dolls at Clarkston’s Walmart.
The contribution helped Rogers and other members of the Hiwaymen reach a total of $7,000 in donations, a new record for the motorcycle club’s annual toy drive.
The money fulfilled the wishes of more than 250 children, who shared Christmas lists with the Lewiston Salvation Army, where the club takes the presents.
“It’s always needed,” Rogers, the Hiwaymen president, said. “There’s so many kids who are, for whatever reason, limited on what their parents can do.”
Walmart employees gathered the merchandise and assembled almost 40 bicycles before the Hiwaymen arrived, said Candace Webber, a Walmart store lead.
“It gives us a feeling of pride, knowing that we’re helping our community, helping our children,” she said.
Almost 20 members of the club were at Walmart to help. Many wore black leather jackets with the Hiwaymen’s logo on the back.
They loaded the toys into a U-Haul trailer and a truck the club uses to carry gear when it travels on out-of-town motorcycle rides in warmer weather.
One of the volunteers was Jason Hovermale, a Clarkston truck driver. In his job, Hovermale said, he has seen the economic hardships that people throughout the region are facing because of the pandemic. Many people who were employed last year are out of work now, he said.
Another volunteer, Vaughn “Duffy” Duffield, has participated in most of the toy drives since they started modestly with a handful of members buying one toy and taking their gifts to the Northwest Children’s Home in Lewiston before the effort shifted to the Salvation Army.
The bicycles the group donates bring back memories of celebrating the holidays as a boy growing up in Ephrata, Wash., he said.
“I grew up poor,” Duffield said. “I never had things. This is our way of giving back.”
One of his favorite Christmases was the year his older brothers built him a bicycle with used parts because his family couldn’t afford to buy him a new one.
“That meant so much to me,” he said. “It was the best present I ever had in my life.”
The help that Duffield, Hovermale and Rogers provided at Walmart on Saturday morning represents just a fraction of what they do for the toy drive, which they said requires cooperation of the entire community.
Later in the day, they were among about 200 participants in an annual motorcycle ride from the parking lot of Lancer Lanes on Bridge Street in Clarkston to the Salvation Army center in Lewiston.
Often, motorists have to wait while the motorcyclists are passing through intersections, Rogers said.
“We really appreciate their gift of time and patience and safety,” he said.
Rogers said he began fundraising for this year’s event soon after the 2019 event ended.
“(For) a lot of corporations, you’ve got to send your request early for them to do their budgets,” he said.
Rogers succeeded in getting contributions from 16 businesses including: Walmart, Swift Transportation, the Nez Perce Tribe, Rogers Motors, Harley Owners Group, the Huddle, the Alibi, Groundwork Brewing, Charlie’s House, Harley-Davidson, the Wrangler, Jollymore’s, Jolly Bones Trucking, In Gear Automotive, Corner Villa and Sports Edition.
