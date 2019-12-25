BOVILL — Snow was falling outside as LeahAnn Brady walked around tables placing candy in paper bags last week at the Bovill community center.
The makeshift assembly line of Brady and eight volunteers from the Bovill Improvement Group was part of perpetuating a tradition of giving “Santa sacks” to about 130 children, widows, widowers and veterans who live in the tiny town’s ZIP code.
Gazing at piles of chocolates, Tootsie Rolls and Swedish Fish, Brady joked, “Oh. Their mothers will just love us. (Their children will) be spun out.”
The custom originated in the 1950s with employees of what is now Potlatch-Deltic Corp., but could have come out of a holiday elf’s playbook.
Each year, volunteers canvass Bovill seeking donations, as well as names of those who qualify to be on the Santa sacks list. Children must be attend-ing school to be recipients.
It used to be the volunteers went door to door, but now that task is handled with postcards. The contributions flow in from Bovill and other parts of Latah County.
“This time of the year, people tend to be a little more generous,” said Jeremy Ritter, an owner of Camas Prairie Winery in Bovill, who coordinates the effort.
Celebrating the season by giving has been a part of Bovill for as long as Brady can remember. A retired special education teacher, she moved to Bovill when she was a year old because her father was tired of commuting to his job in Bovill from Kendrick.
She received the sacks first at a nearby Potlatch work camp and later at school Christmas programs.
The treats were the envy of children who lived in neighboring towns, which for a time followed Bovill’s lead and distributed goodies to kids at the holidays, she said.
But Bovill’s bags had a reputation for being the best because they contained more than just hard candy.
“We always got all kinds of candy and fruit,” Brady said.
Another volunteer, Sheila Loomis, shared that same delight as a child.
“Back in that day, you didn’t get much,” Loomis said. “Everybody was really excited.”
Many people have been involved over the years, including Loomis’ mother, Verina Zagelow, Maxine Bogar, June Smith, Sheryl Cromer, Cheryl Hartman, Kent Stradler and Cyndi Stradler.
The sacks today are similar to those that were distributed more than half a century ago. Volunteers crammed them with sweets and foods that have long shelf lives, such as dried ramen noodles, apples and popcorn balls made by Smith.
A couple years ago, they began stamping the bags with the words “Merry Christmas from the Community of Bovill” in red letters.
The sacks were distributed a few days before Christmas. Ritter dressed up as Santa for the deliveries to children.
Volunteers took the sacks to the adults, who, in a few instances, might not get any other presents.
“They’re kind of forgotten about, some of them,” Ritter said.
