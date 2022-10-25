Clarkston sanitation employees told the City Council they’re concerned about losing their jobs at Monday night’s meeting.
The city is taking bids until Nov. 10 for garbage collection services, which could result in some major changes for the five employees who work for the sanitation department.
Richard Gittins said he loves his job, co-workers and serving city residents. Now that the city is officially considering outside companies to take over the duties, he and other employees are worried about their futures.
“My co-workers are like family to me, and we also love the citizens,” Gittins told the council. “We have to work holidays, but we don’t mind. We work when it’s blazing hot, in the rain and in the snow, but we still make it out there. This is not just my life. It’s the lives of my family and my work family.”
Brandon Lathrop, of Asotin, said he spent 15 years in the department and it’s stressful to have sanitation up for bid. The idea has been floated around for years, but this is the farthest it’s ever gone, he said. Employees have been told it’s a done deal, and Naslund Disposal will be taking over.
“If that is true, we’d like to know — and the earlier the better,” Lathrop said. “This is a scary time to be told you could possibly lose five co-workers.”
Mayor Monika Lawrence said it’s not a done deal. The bids haven’t been opened or evaluated and no decision has been made.
“We haven’t even seen the bids,” Councilor Skate Pierce said.
Union rules will give employees an opportunity to respond to any changes, and Naslund hasn’t been guaranteed anything, Pierce said.
Councilor Russ Evans said if there’s a change, part of the deal would include the outside company hiring those same employees.
Jerome Green, a single dad who works in sanitation, said the job is his livelihood and something he and his daughter depend on.
“Consider that when you’re thinking about voting on this,” Green said. “It’s pretty tough. I took the job, believing I’d retire here. I hope that’s still the case.”
Public Works Director Kevin Poole said the city has advertised for bids, which will be reviewed by officials, including three councilors, before any recommendation is made. The city also has the opportunity to maintain the department, if it makes more sense financially.
Poole said he was asked by the council to explore outside vendors several years ago, and he’s following his bosses’ orders. It will be a fair process, he said.
If a private contractor is approved in January, the change would occur by June 1, he said.
Councilor John Murray thanked the sanitation workers, saying the city does a good job with garbage.
Another resident, Kathleen Dudley, aired her concerns about possible sewer rate hikes, asking why the city hasn’t properly maintained the lines. She also wanted to know if there’s an engineered plan for repairs or if someone just pulled a number out of the air.
“If I bought a brand new car and never maintained it, that would be on me,” she said. “We are your constituents and your concern should be for us.”
Pierce said the city didn’t have a video truck until relatively recently.
“We used to wait for a street to cave in or flood in someone’s home to find out there’s a problem,” Pierce said. “Now we can see the extent of damage in the pipes. They’ve done the best they can with the tools they have.”
In other city business, a public hearing on revenue sources and taxes for 2023 was conducted with no comment from the audience.
Clerk Steve Austin said a 1% property tax increase is included in the budget. Property taxes are estimated to generate $562,203, which is split between the street and general funds.
Over the past two years, the city received more than $2.1 million in rescue funds related to the coronavirus pandemic, which is being used for upgrades to the building department and other projects, Austin said. No further COVID-19 funding is anticipated in 2023.
Poole said some of the American Rescue Plan money may be used to upgrade sewer lines. He and other officials are researching whether $1.5 million can be used for those repairs.
The city’s biggest revenue for the general fund comes from sales tax. Clarkston has the only Costco within a 100-mile radius, and a Walmart, which helps substantially, Austin said. Next year’s sales tax revenue is estimated at $1.75 million.
“I have projected no change for 2023 over 2022 projections due to economic indicators of inflation and consumer spending,” Austin said.
However, gambling taxes and lodging taxes appear to be on the upswing. “People are coming to the valley and spending their dollars,” Austin said.
The major source of gambling tax is from social card games generated at Lancer Lanes Casino and is estimated at $45,000 for 2023, a $2,000 increase.
A dedicated public safety sales tax to fund construction of the new Asotin County Jail is expected to generate $450,000 in the coming year.
The city’s overall budget has to be finalized before the end of the year and will be discussed in more detail at future meetings.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.