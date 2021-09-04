When I was a kid, my cousins and I got into big trouble once when my grandmother discovered we’d been going out into the horse pasture and licking the horses’ salt block.
“Are you a horse? Are you some kind of wild animal?” Grandma yelled as she marched us inside the house to clean up. “Now get in there and rinse out your mouth.”
We hadn’t known we were doing anything wrong — we thought the salt tasted good and it seemed to us if the horses liked it, it must be OK for us, too. Unfortunately, my cousin Randy made a hog of himself, licked too much salt and had to go into the house to upchuck, over and over again, which is what tipped off Grandma and made her come after us.
I’ve avoided livestock salt blocks since then. But every time I pass by one in a feed store, I still feel a twinge of guilty conscience.
I was amused, however, when I read that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an unusual warning to folks who have been taking a parasite treatment for livestock to ward off COVID-19:
“You are not a horse,” the FDA announced. “You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all, stop it.”
This was in response to a Mississippi health department alarm that 70 percent of the state’s recent calls to the poison center came after people took ivermectin bought at livestock supply centers.
Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, said he heard of people taking the drug as a preventative.
“Which I think is really kind of crazy, so please don’t do that,” Dobbs said.
Most of the people who took the ivermectin had mild symptoms but at least one person was advised to seek further treatment because of the amount of the drug the person had ingested.
The FDA added that the drug is not an antiviral and taking large doses is dangerous and can cause serious harm.
Seems odd that people who are afraid to take a human-approved vaccine would rather take their chances on horse medicine. Grandma may not around for a much-deserved scolding, but you know what she’d say:
“Whaddya think God gave you that good brain for? Use your noggin for something more than to just weight down your skull.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.