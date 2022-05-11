RIGGINS — The Salmon River school board of trustees decided during an emergency meeting Monday to postpone the district’s supplemental override levy because of a clerical error in the ballot language.
According to a news release from Idaho County Auditor/Clerk Kathy Ackerman, the ballot language the district provided to her office estimated the burden to taxpayers at $2.33 per $100,000 rather than $233 per $100,000. The board earlier approved a total levy amount of $495,000 for the coming school year.
Ackerman said her staff will insert a black line on that ballot question to alert voters. The law prohibits any changes to the ballot once the due date has passed, the school district said.
A future levy election date has not yet been set. The district said on its website that the board will meet to discuss options, including running the levy election at a later date. That information will be announced as soon as it is decided, the district said.