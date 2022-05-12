RIGGINS — Salmon River School District No. 243 will hold its supplemental levy election Aug. 30, said Trisha Simonson, a spokeswoman for the district.
The levy amount of $495,000 will remain the same, Simonson said, although the board may choose to make adjustments in the future. The tax rate for that amount is $233 per $100,000 of assessed value.
The original levy date of May 17 was postponed earlier this week after the district discovered an error in the ballot language. Idaho County Auditor/Clerk Kathy Ackerman said her staff will insert a black line on that ballot question to alert voters to the change.