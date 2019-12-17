Salmon fund sending $1.2M to our region

Counties in southeastern Washington were awarded nearly $1.2 million from the state’s Salmon Recovery Funding Board to improve fish passage and spawning and rearing habitat for threatened salmon and steelhead.
The Asotin County Conservation District received $222,200 for three projects, and the Columbia County Conservation District, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife took in a combined $974,160 for projects on the Tucannon and Touchet rivers.
Statewide, the grants that come from the federal Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund and the sale of state general obligation bonds total more than $26 million and will pay for 96 projects in 28 of the state’s 39 counties.
“The work being done across the state on salmon recovery is critical,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “These grants for on-the-ground projects will help us restore salmon to healthy levels that allow for both protection and a robust fishery. We must do everything we can to restore this beloved Washington icon and help orcas, which are struggling due to a lack of salmon, before it’s too late.”
The grants targeted to Asotin County will pay for projects on Cottonwood Creek near its confluence with the Grande Ronde River and on various streams within the Asotin Creek watershed.
“The more fish we can produce and maintain during those juvenile years, the more likely we will have a large population and be able to successfully get them to the ocean,” said Megan Stewart, programs and operations coordinator for the Asotin County Conservation District.
A grant for $104,700 will be combined with an earlier grant worth more than $400,000 to replace a culvert near the mouth of Cottonwood Creek along the Grande Ronde River in southern Asotin County. The new larger culvert will allow fish, such as threatened steelhead, to reach 2½ miles of spawning and rearing habitat.
Another grant worth $32,500 will pay for the installation of tree root wads and logs to Charley, North Fork Asotin and South Fork Asotin creeks. The logs and root balls will create riffles and pools where fish can rest, feed and escape predators. It will also reduce erosion and enhance spawning habitat.
An $85,000 grant will allow the conservation district to develop design and engineering plans for future projects along Asotin Creek.
A Columbia County Conservation District project to add root wads and logs to a 1-mile stretch of the Tucannon River received more than $250,000. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife received nearly $400,000 to fund a project on the Tucannon River near Rainbow Lake that will add gravel and logs to the river bottom to create spawning habitat. The Umatilla Tribe received a $324,000 grant to remove a levee and restore fish habitat on the North Touchet River upstream of Dayton.
The Salmon Recovery Funding Board was created in 1999. In its 20 years, the board has awarded more than $1 billion to fund more than 3,000 projects across the state.
“These grants create many other benefits for local communities, such as better water quality, less flooding, more resiliency to climate change and a boost to our statewide economy,” said Phil Rockefeller, chairman of the Salmon Recovery Funding Board. “Since the board’s beginning, its grants have created or sustained more than 4,000 jobs and contributed to the state’s economy as grant recipients spend the money for products and services.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.