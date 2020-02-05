BOISE — A proposal to revamp the sales tax distribution formula for Idaho cities was introduced in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee Tuesday.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, would equalize the per capita distribution over time — meaning the state’s largest cities would eventually capture a bigger share of the total.
Cities, counties and special taxing jurisdictions currently receive 11.5 percent of gross sales tax collections, or about $220 million per year. Special taxing districts receive 7.7 percent of that amount, with the remainder being divided between cities and counties based on population, property market values and other factors.
“If you look at the cities now, at their population and the dollars they receive, you’ll find some inequities,” Monks told the committee. “Some cities get in the neighborhood of $40 per person, while others are as high as $500 per person.”
Those differences, he said, reflect a decades-old effort to phase out the tax on personal property and replace it with a state sales tax, as well as regional changes in population and property values.
“I’m not sure (property values) are a fair way to distribute sales tax,” Monks said. “I think what we need to do is get to a system that’s more population-based. If you have a lot of people in a certain area, you need services.”
His bill would gradually smooth out the differences in per capita distribution by moving all cities toward a statewide average.
A new baseline distribution would be established, so every city continues to collect at least as much sales tax as it gets today. If gross sales tax receipts increase in the future, the first 1 percent would be distributed in proportion to each city’s baseline distribution. Anything above 1 percent, however, would only go to cities that are below the average, based on their population.
“So we raise everyone slightly (with the 1 percent increase), but then we raise the bottom more,” Monks said.
It’s been almost 20 years since the distribution formula was last modified, he said. If all sales tax were distributed based on population, the statewide average would be about $78 per person.
The committee agreed to introduce the bill with minimal discussion. Monks said he would present charts and spreadsheets showing how the proposal would affect each individual city when the legislation comes back for a public hearing,
The measure only affects the sales tax distribution to cities. Given that the Legislature is already looking to reduce the distribution to counties to cover part of the cost of Medicaid expansion, Monks said he didn’t want to “muddy the waters” any further. Special taxing districts would continue to receive their 7.7 percent share of the local distribution.
Garden City Mayor John Evans, chairman of the legislative committee for the Association of Idaho Cities, said the bill “would increase the rate of revenue growth for some cities and reduce it for others.”
Consequently, the association isn’t taking a position on the bill, Evans said. Instead, it’s encouraging its members to study the proposal “to evaluate whether it satisfied the intended goal of achieving fairness in the sales tax distribution.”
