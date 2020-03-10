Sales tax bill passes Senate, now goes to governor

BOISE — A major revamp of the state sales tax distribution formula passed the Senate on a 32-4 vote Monday, and now heads to the governor for his signature.
The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, represents the most significant change in the distribution formula in more than 20 years.
It doesn’t alter the percentage of gross sales tax collections that gets distributed to local governments, nor does it affect the distribution to counties or special taxing jurisdictions.
The distribution to cities, however, would shift to a per-capita approach.
Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said the current formula “is partially based on some very outdated factors,” including property values and population levels that date back to the 1960s.
As a result, the amount going to cities varies by as much as 10-to-1 on a per-capita basis. Monks’ bill would equalize the per-capita distribution over time.
The legislation begins by holding all cities “harmless,” meaning none of them would receive less money than they currently do (so long as gross sales tax collections continue to increase). If gross tax collections increase year-over-year, the first 1 percent would be distributed to all cities; that way, all cities see at least a minimal increase in revenues.
Anything above the 1 percent, though, would only go to cities that are below the statewide average. The idea is to use growth in the annual tax collections to bring those cities up to the average.
Under Monks’ bill, cities that are now above the statewide average — including most communities in north central Idaho — would receive less funding than they would under the current formula. No one, however, testified against the legislation in either the House or Senate committees.
The bill passed the House in February on a 53-16 vote.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.