Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.