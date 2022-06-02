Professional salaries for the Lewiston School District increased after the Lewiston Education Association and the Lewiston School Board concluded negotiations for the 2022-23 school year.
The agreement included a 5.5% increase in salaries for professional employees and a 2% stipend for certified staff. Deductibles were also increased for medical insurance.
Other agreements included five additional professional development days paid with COVID-19 relief funds, and more time to prepare for parent-teacher conferences and end-of-quarter reporting. The district will also commit to create a protocol to give guidelines to respond to repetitive disruptive behavior and extreme behavior.
According to a news release, negotiations were held May 18 and 19, the association ratified the contract May 25 and it was approved by the school board during a special meeting last Thursday. The association was represented by William Thompson, Deanna Didier, Jordan Lockard, Kashia Vogeler and Lindsey Smith. Brad Cuddy, Staci Baldwin, Lance Hansen, Leann Hubbard and Tim Sperber represented the school board.