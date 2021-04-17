Sacajawea principal to retire this year

Sacajawea Middle School Principal Phil Uhlorn will retire at the end of the school year after serving in the leadership role for 18 years, according to a Friday news release from the Lewiston School District.
Uhlorn’s replacement, Tim Sperber, was named Sacajawea’s next principal at a Lewiston School Board executive session Thursday, Superintendent Bob Donaldson stated in the release.
“I have really big shoes to fill,” Sperber said of Uhlorn. “He’s done a great job, and I’m happy for him to retire.”
Uhlorn couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Sperber left teaching and began working as an administrator for the school district in 2007. After taking a role as principal of Tammany High School, he later moved to Lewiston High School for five years, where he served as vice principal and athletic director.
For the last decade, Sperber has worked as principal of Whitman Elementary School.
“I’ll get to work at a middle school and take on another very different position,” Sperber said. “I’m pretty excited for that challenge.”
Uhlorn took Sperber under his wing 15 years ago when the pair roomed together at a conference.
“Right off the bat, he was so patient and nice,” Sperber said. “If I’m ever in one of those situations where I need help and I call him, he’s going to answer.”
As a longtime educator, Sperber said he feels blessed just to be in the profession. In the new position, he’s looking forward to getting to know parents and working with families.
“That takes years, it takes time,” Sperber said. “I plan on being there for the long haul.”
Sperber said he already knows almost every teacher at Sacajawea. He’s known some of them since they were little kids.
“They’re good teachers and they love what they do,” he said. “It’ll be so fun to work with a dedicated group of educators.”
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.