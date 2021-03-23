Eighth grader Ashland Schnell of Lewiston’s Sacajawea Middle School was announced Monday as the winner of the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee.
The 35th annual event was not held in person but instead consisted of an online test taken by area elementary and middle school students Friday.
The second-place winner was Jayden Cobley, an eighth grader from Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston, according to Laura Wilson, coordinator for the spelling bee at Lewis-Clark State College. The event was organized by LCSC, Gritman Medical Center and the Lewiston Tribune.
Three students tied for third place: Emy Laughrey, fourth grader at Asotin Elementary; Zora Rowden, fifth grader at Orchards Elementary; and Monica Geockner, eighth grader at Prairie Elementary in Cottonwood.
Schnell will go on to the preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. That round will also be an online test, then the top 10 to 12 students will continue to what currently is planned as an in-person event in Orlando, Fla., though that is subject to change, depending on the COVID-19 situation.