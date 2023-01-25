Rusty Gosz named University of Idaho Extension’s northern district director

MOSCOW — Rusty Gosz, a former Oklahoma State University extension agent, has been named director of University of Idaho Extension’s northern district.
Gosz replaces Jim Church, who worked as the interim director through December.
Gosz grew up in New Mexico and earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science production and a master’s degree in beef cattle breeding and genetics from OSU. After completing his master’s degree, he held jobs in the industry for several years — first with a large feed and animal health company and later managing the Farmers Cooperative Association’s five locations.
Gosz was active in 4-H throughout his childhood and has a deep appreciation for the life skills the youth development program fosters. Working at his alma mater afforded him the opportunity to be heavily involved in both 4-H and FFA at the state and national level. His emphasis was on youth livestock activities, especially livestock judging.
“In Oklahoma, culturally showing livestock is more important than high school football: Between 70,000 and 80,000 students show livestock in Oklahoma,” Gosz said.
Gosz also had a lead role in organizing the nation’s largest youth livestock show, the Oklahoma Youth Expo.
Gosz will meet personnel throughout his district’s 10 counties in the coming weeks.
Moving to northern Idaho brings Gosz closer to family, including his 106-year old grandmother, Juanita O’Reilly, of Potlatch, and his uncle, who now runs the farm where he and his relatives have long gathered for holiday and summer reunions. His father also lives nearby.
Gosz and his wife, Heather, have eight children — four sons and four daughters.
