Title/occupation: Special education teacher, Lewiston School District.
Family: Wife, Jian; brother, Bill, a retired teacher (wife Peggy); brother, Ken (deceased); parents, Bill and Lois (both deceased); numerous nieces and nephews.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science, University of Idaho; master’s degree in special education, UI.
Work History: Stringer reporter for the Spokesman-Review, Sandpoint office, in the mid-1980s; instructional assistant in special education for Moscow School District; University of Idaho graduate assistant in the special education department; helped create and conduct training for the University Affiliated Program on disabilities awareness for certified nursing assistants, UI; various summer jobs including landscaping, trail maintenance, sockeye fishing, driver education.
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, camping, whitewater rafting, gardening.
Something people might not know about you: “With a wonderful group of parents who recruited me back in the early 1990s, we wrote and received a $700,000 grant from HUD (federal Housing and Urban Development program) to build a beautiful 12-unit apartment (three buildings, single level) for persons with developmental disabilities. It is called Fairview Terrace Apartments and is managed by Community Action Partnership. It is located next to the Regence campus on 23rd Avenue. I just retired as board president after serving 25 years. The important thing here is that at the time, housing options were limited for persons with developmental disabilities who wanted to live as independently as possible.”