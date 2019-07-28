LAPWAI — On a recent warm summer day, several children at the Lapwai Library sprawled on a bearskin rug to hear Jen Kolm of the Nez Perce National Historical Park at Spalding tell about how the legendary Coyote created the seasons of the Earth.
Using a flannel board, and in an animated tone, Kolm recounted how sly Coyote spun his magic to capture the sun and keep it from scorching the earth.
The story hour was just one of many activities featured this summer at the Lapwai Library, which is also the headquarters of the Prairie River Library District. Earlier in July, library patrons were entertained by Chet Bart, of Moscow, who talked about the solar system and brought a telescope to view the sky.
While attendance at larger libraries generally is on the decline, it is on the uptick in rural libraries because of the resources they provide in smaller communities, Prairie River Library District Director Michael Priest said.
“We provide, these days, such varied services,” said Priest, who oversees branches in Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester.
“It’s not just about materials that are checked out, not just about the books and the DVDs and the CDs. It’s about a sense of place,” Priest said. “We are a sense of community. And there is a big push for us in providing varied programming and events that community members can attend, and it’s all free.”
Priest, a native of New Zealand who has been at the helm of the library district for about a year, said the eight branches provide about 60 events per month with an average of 700 people attending these events.
Story hours and nature presentations are two examples of the programs offered. Others throughout the district include kindergarten-readiness projects, summer reading programs, book discussion groups for adults, senior citizen programs, arts and crafts, and a Dutch oven cooking class for teenagers.
“So that’s 60 opportunities that (community members) otherwise wouldn’t have to say they’re learning something new and being part of something that fulfills a community need,” Priest said. “We’re always trying to do something different. We’re always looking to explore different ideas.”
Evolution of a library district
The Prairie River Library District has its genesis in the Nez Perce County Free Library District that was founded in 1958 and was headquartered in the Lewiston Orchards.
In 1962 Lewis County established its own library district and contracted for services from the Nez Perce County Free Library District. Following the annexation of the Lewiston Orchards by the city of Lewiston in 1969, the Nez Perce County Free Library District signed a joint agreement with the Lewiston City Library. That partnership was dissolved in 1977.
In the late 1980s the Nez Perce County Free Library District, headed by the late Ed Linkhart, became a founding member of the Valley Automated Library Network, known as ValNET.
The Nez Perce County Free Library and Lewis County Library District consolidated in 1992, and in 1998 the joint district was given its present name.
Kooskia joined the Prairie River Library District in 1999.
According to library district records, there are 3,716 cardholders and 5,000 visitors to the eight branches each month. There are more than 61,000 collection items, including books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs, with access to 600,000 additional items as a member of ValNET. About 7,000 items are checked out each month.
The library district operates on a $712,000 annual budget with about 20 paid employees. Most libraries also have “friends” groups and other volunteers who help with special projects and fundraising.
‘Stronger together’
Priest, who previously worked as a librarian in large, urban systems in Auckland, New Zealand, and in Davenport, Iowa, said he appreciates being part of a small, rural library district that provides resources and opportunities people in these communities might otherwise not have.
“It’s just a totally new challenge but one I love. I just love that being really grassroots and being close to the community. And hearing what they need and trying to make a difference,” he said.
The district also provides resources and training that smaller, independent libraries may not be able to afford.
“Everything’s run through the district, meaning there’s a lot of oversight, and there’s a lot of partnerships that come through that,” Priest said. “So it’s everybody working together to make the library better. Staffs are well developed and get a lot of training opportunities, and they come back to their towns, to their libraries and really contribute a lot more, I think. We’re stronger together.”
‘Educate, enrich and inform’
Julie Seely, branch manager of the Lapwai Library, said she’s seen growth in the number of people who come in and use the resources on a regular basis.
“We have presenters that come every year, and we try to go by the theme of our summer reading program,” Seeley said. “We try to see what other libraries are doing and then try to bring in people that are experts (in certain areas).”
The Nez Perce Tribe and the Lapwai School District are important contributors to the variety of options available at the library, she added.
Doreen Schmidt is the branch manager for both the Peck Community Library and the Craigmont Library, overseeing a variety of programs and activities for schoolchildren and adults.
“The cool thing about our library (at Peck) is we’re right across the street from our one-room schoolhouse. Because it’s such a small school and the proximity to our library, (students) are able to come over here twice a week for programs they would not have otherwise,” Schmidt said.
She works with the teacher to enhance whatever units the students are studying and spends a lot of time helping them learn to access correct information.
“So I build on what the school is doing — art, storytelling or science,” Schmidt said. This includes students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Schmidt pointed out that the building in which the Peck library is located is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1909 — one of 38 in the nation and only two in Idaho that were constructed for the American Women’s League.
“It was built for the women to have enrichment and community,” Schmidt said, with a large focus on the women’s suffrage movement. “It was to educate, enrich and inform and here we are still doing that.”
The Craigmont Library recently moved into the old First Security Bank building on Main Street, and a mural depicting history of the area that had been painted on the side of an antique store in town has been relocated along the library’s back wall.
Schmidt said because Craigmont is a little larger community than Peck there are more programs for adults, although providing resources for both age groups remains a top priority.
“Both libraries serve multiple generations, and the fact that we can get them all together is super important,” she said.
More online
For more information about the Prairie River Library District, visit the website at www.prld.org/ or call (208) 843-7254.