BOISE — Recent population estimates suggest the Treasure Valley will pick up another legislative district during this year’s redistricting effort, while rural Idaho loses one.
Keith Bybee, deputy division manager of the Legislative Services budget office, briefly discussed the issue during a presentation to the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee meeting Thursday.
The 2020 census figures won’t be released to states until April. However, based on the latest county population estimates, Bybee said, “what jumps out to me is that, between Ada and Canyon counties, it appears they’ll get one new legislative district. And that’s going to come at the expense of some of the state’s rural counties.”
The goal of the statewide redistricting effort, which begins later this year, is to divide Idaho into 35 legislative districts that are nearly equal in population, as well as two roughly equal congressional districts.
During the last redistricting process in 2011-12, each legislative district ended up with an average of 44,788 people. Since then, the state has added about 220,000 people.
The numbers Bybee presented to the committee indicate that Ada and Canyon counties account for nearly 60 percent of that, or about 130,000 people, compared to 90,000 for the rest of the state combined.
Once the 2020 census figures are available, a redistricting commission will be appointed. Its task will be to create 35 new legislative districts, all roughly equal in population, without splitting counties or communities of interest any more than absolutely necessary.
Given the faster population growth in the Treasure Valley, Bybee said, the likely upshot is that it will be carved into 14 districts, rather than the current 13, while the rest of the state gets by with 21 districts, rather than 22.
“When you’re capped at 35 districts, that’s where you have to fill in,” he said.
