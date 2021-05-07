Run for it

Pete Caster/TribuneA group of walkers turns into a group of runners as they attempt to avoid getting soaked by the sprinklers along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Thursday morning in Lewiston.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

