Dr. John Rudolph was sworn in as the Lewiston School Board’s newest member at a meeting Monday night after he edged out eight other candidates for the role.
Rudolph, a physician at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, hails from a family of educators established in the valley and has two children ages 9 and 7 enrolled in the school district.
“I have a passion for education, for our students and a passion for teachers,” he said. “But most importantly, I love this community. It’s where I was born and raised.”
Rudolph follows in the footsteps of his father, Dan Rudolph, who served on the school board for 12 years, ending in 2011.
According to Rudolph, he ran for the position to fulfill a generational commitment to public education. Perhaps more importantly, he hopes to be a vocal representation of the community at large.
“This is such an incredible school district,” he said. “It rivals any private school our children have gone to in the past.”
After giving an oath of office, Rudolph will finish the remainder of former Vice President Sherri Allen’s term, which runs through December 2025. Allen resigned in July following more than 17 years in the district.
“I’m just incredibly excited to be a member of this board that has done amazing things in the past,” Rudolph said.
Two seats on the five-member school board, filled by Staci Baldwin and President Brad Rice, will be up for reelection in November.
In other business:
Representatives from the Avista Utilities delivered a $2,500 check to the school board as a thank you for letting it utilize power diverted to Lewiston High School in late June when resources were spread thin during a heat wave.
Loss of power to businesses and residents in the Lewiston Orchards was alleviated when LHS Principal Kevin Driskill offered the school’s portion to offset outages in the area.
