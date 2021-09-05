Ruck for the fallen

August Frank/TribunePeople carrying green line flags move down Memorial Bridge in a Ruck for the Fallen event on a 13-mile course in Lewiston on Saturday morning. Ruck for the Fallen raises money for families who have lost a first responder, active military member or veteran or people in those professions who are experiencing mental, emotional and physical effects from the job, according to ruck4thefallen.org.

 August Frank/Tribune

People carrying green line flags move down Memorial Bridge in a Ruck for the Fallen on a 13 mile course in Lewiston on Saturday morning.

Tags