Row, row, row your boat ...

Washington State University rowing coach Peter Brevick watches from the shore as two freshmen take to the oars for the first time during a rowing team practice earlier this week on the Snake River near the Wawawai Landing. Rainy weather is expected in the region today. For the full forecast, see Page 8A.
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
How many tattoos do you have?
You voted: