Row, row, row your boat ...

Washington State University rowing coach Peter Brevick watches from the shore as two freshmen take to the oars for the first time during a rowing team practice earlier this week on the Snake River near the Wawawai Landing. Rainy weather is expected in the region today. For the full forecast, see Page 8A.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Washington State University rowing coach Peter Brevick watches from the shore as two freshmen take to the oars for the first time during a rowing team practice earlier this week on the Snake River near the Wawawai Landing. Rainy weather is expected in the region today. For the full forecast, see Page 8A.

Tags

Recommended for you