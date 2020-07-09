RIGGINS — The detour around the rockslide on U.S. Highway 95 that opened Wednesday will be closed today following the discovery of “significant movement on the slope,” the Idaho Transportation Department announced Wednesday evening.
The highway had been closed since Friday, when the slide occurred 6 miles south of Riggins. A temporary route around the slide opened Wednesday, but it will be closed today and probably Friday after the movement was detected, ITD said in a news release.
“Between Monday and today, one of our survey targets moved nearly two inches,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. “That kind of activity may not sound like much, but in terms of geological movement it is alarming.”
Repairs on Old Pollock Road were completed Wednesday evening, and that county road will serve as a detour for both passenger and commercial traffic. Flaggers will be on scene at 6 a.m. PDT today to direct traffic.
“This is a one-lane gravel road that is nearly four miles long,” Hopkins said. “Even with this open, getting through the area could take up to three hours.”