Road work on Lewiston’s Main Street will result in an altered route for the Lewiston Roundup parade next weekend.
The parade will start at its traditional location on the far west end of Main Street, but will then make a right turn at 13th Street by the Nez Perce County Courthouse, according to a city of Lewiston news release. The parade will then turn left on G Street, and stay on that road until ending at 16th Street.
On-street parking won’t be allowed on the parade route, including the alternate sections on 13th and G streets.
The parade is scheduled for 9:59 a.m. Sept. 7.