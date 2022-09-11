<text>A group of kids reach out to grab candy from the air as it is thrown from a float during the 88th Lewiston Roundup Parade on Saturday morning. Thousands lined both sides of Main Street for over a mile to see the parade as it passed through downtown Lewiston.</text>
Lewiston Roundup Association President Bill Jenkins waves to crowd lining Main Street as he leads a string of fellow association members and flags during the 88th Lewiston Roundup Parade on Saturday morning.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A member of the Lewiston Roundup royal court hands out high fives to a group of kids during the 88th Lewiston Roundup Parade on Saturday morning.,
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A boy waves to a platoon of first responders as they pass through downtown Lewiston during the 88th Lewiston Roundup Parade.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A float full of various Disney princesses and characters waves to the crowd during the 88th Lewiston Roundup Parade on Saturday morning.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A small goat enjoys a ride on one of the floats involved in the 88th Lewiston Roundup Parade on Saturday morning.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Athletes with 360 Gymnastics & Cheer, out of Clarkston, put on a traveling acrobatic performance during the 88th Lewiston Roundup Parade on Saturday morning.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A gymnast with 360 Gymnastics & Cheer, out of Clarkston, spins on a horizontal bar during the 88th Lewiston Roundup Parade on Saturday morning.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Lewiston High cheerleaders show their pride for their hometown’s annual rodeo during the 88th Lewiston Roundup Parade on Saturday morning.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A woman involved in the 88th Lewiston Roundup Parade waves to crowd as her little pup rests on the passenger door Saturday morning.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Flag girls and Lewiston Roundup Association members ride their horse down Main Street during the 88th Lewiston Roundup Parade on Saturday morning.
At the Lewiston Roundup parade, all eyes were watching the celebratory procession, but most eyes were zeroed in on one thing: candy.
On display at Saturday’s event were dazzling feats from gymnasts, decked out horses, marching bands and color guards from local schools, shiny cars from area businesses, flashing lights and sirens from first responders and costumed Disney princesses and Marvel superheroes.
But to most of the kids in attendance, it didn’t mean anything if the display wasn’t backed up by something sweet.
Fortunately, most of the parade floats understood the assignment and delivered: Treats were thrown from cars or sometimes passed directly to excited children jumping up and down along the downtown route. Even some adults got a few morsels.
And some of the parade floats went beyond candy tossing and gave out T-shirts, rubber ducks and books.
That was the favorite item received by Keeley Jordan, daughter of Lacey and Matt Jordan, of Lewiston. She got a book about the Disney movie “Frozen” from Princess Anna herself, or at least a woman dressed up as the animated character.
Other than that, her favorite part was “everything.”
Her brother, Paxton, on the other hand liked the music during the parade, and of course getting candy. He plans on saving the candy rather than eating it all at once, especially his favorite, lemon sweets. That plan has been approved by his mom, Lacey.
“They don’t need all that,” she said of the plentiful amount of confections.
The Jordan family brought a black wagon for the parade to help safely transport the four children, who are all 8 years old and younger. The wagon also proved to be good at transporting the pile of candy, with the children dumping in their treats as soon as they got them.
On the other side of Main Street was the Farrell family. Michael and Leilani Farrell, of Clarkston, have been taking their sons, Desmond, 8, and Zander, 7, to the parade since the boys were born.
“We try and get the same spot every year,” Michael said. The special site is located across the street from Brackenbury Square. Leilani said it was chosen because it’s easy to find parking and walk through the square to the street and it’s shady. In order to get their ideal location this year, the family arrived at 9 a.m., an hour before the parade started.
Desmond and Zander said they enjoy coming every year and know people in the parade, one of whom brought a horse right up to them. Although they know people who participate in the parade, Zander said he would prefer to keep watching the parade than be in it.
Desmond had a hard time deciding what his favorite part of the parade was.