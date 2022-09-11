At the Lewiston Roundup parade, all eyes were watching the celebratory procession, but most eyes were zeroed in on one thing: candy.

On display at Saturday’s event were dazzling feats from gymnasts, decked out horses, marching bands and color guards from local schools, shiny cars from area businesses, flashing lights and sirens from first responders and costumed Disney princesses and Marvel superheroes.

