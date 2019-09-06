A phishing scam advertising a livestream of the Lewiston Roundup has hit Facebook, and event organizers are warning people to avoid clicking any such links for the rodeo.
So far, only posts on Facebook have been advertising a livestream of rodeo events at the Roundup grounds. Cheyenne Gaspar, who is a member of the Lewiston Roundup Board of Directors, said the rodeo has not sanctioned any kind of online livestream, and no broadcast crews are uploading a video feed online.
The scam has Facebook profiles offering a link for people to click, promising a livestream of the Roundup. It’s believed the scammer is trying to gain identifying information and steal either identities or money from victims.
Gaspar said there is also no broadcast to television of the rodeo this year. Video of the events are strictly in-house for display at the rodeo.
“Officially, the Lewiston Roundup has no livestream of events,” Gaspar said.