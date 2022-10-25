Roundabout, other Mountain View Road upgrades complete

Traffic moves through the new roundabout along Mountain View Road and Sixth Street in Moscow on Monday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

One of Moscow’s major north-south arterials used to be a historical county road that was not built to urban street standards.

This summer, the city took on an effort to make Mountain View Road more suitable for the amount of traffic that travels on it every day. After four months of construction, the city Friday announced the completion of a new roundabout, bike lanes, sidewalks, a turn lane and crosswalks.

