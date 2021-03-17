Round and round he goes

August Frank/TribuneRaymond Pedrina preps a softball field at Airport Park for a high school game taking place later in the day on Tuesday morning in the Lewiston Orchards. After a mostly sunny Tuesday, more sun is in the forecast today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, along with an expected high of 61. The extended outlook can be found on Page 8A.

 August Frank/Tribune

