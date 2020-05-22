PULLMAN — The Rotary Club of Pullman recently announced $13,844 in donations to local and international causes.
According to a news release from the club, here are its donations:
The club’s annual Irving M. Field Grand Project grant process awarded $2,000. Funds were given to the Community Garden at Koppel Farm for the purchase of a rototiller and to Pullman Child Welfare for computer equipment.
The Pullman Regional Hospital COVID-19 Emergency Fund was given $8,344. A matching grant award from the Rotary District 5080 of $4,000, plus club and member contributions, will help fund COVID-19 tests and N95 masks.
The club gave $3,500 to ShelterBox — a nonprofit that is a partner of Rotary International — which provides emergency shelter in the aftermath of natural disasters, pandemics and war. Funds were raised through member donations and club funds.
The club has also been active in providing community service by participating in Meals on Wheels, local food drives and community cleanup days.