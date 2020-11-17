A Rosalia, Wash., man is in Whitman County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree arson after deputies say he threatened to burn down Community Baptist Church in Rosalia.
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Samuel Owens, 45, on Monday morning after they were called to Community Baptist Church about a man who made threats to burn it down, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said.
According to witnesses, Owens said he would burn down the church and was acting aggressive and irrational. Witnesses told deputies that they saw Owens pour gasoline out of a fuel container onto a door and porch connected to the church.
Deputies arrived on scene and found Owens attempting to force his way into one of the church’s exterior doors. Owens was arrested without incident and will have his first court appearance this afternoon in Whitman County Superior Court, Myers said.